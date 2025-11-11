Government focuses on due process, legal treaty commitments – AG

–Says the ‘law must run its course, denies politicising the extradition case

– November 28 set for committal proceedings to commence against the Mohameds

BY MICHAEL YOUNGE

The government is committed to upholding due process in the case involving the Mohameds, diligently fulfilling all legal extradition responsibilities and treaty obligations under international law, while maintaining a clear stance against politicising the matter.

The case is set for November 24 at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Judy Latchman, who will preside over the exchange of additional documents between the Defence and Prosecution Attorneys.

Magistrate Latchman is expected to commence the committal proceedings on November 28, 2025, against Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed, whom the United States Government has indicted on 11 counts, including wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering and gold smuggling.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, SC, Mohabir Anil Nandall, speaking during an interview on the State Television, the National Communication Network (NCN), Monday, said he hopes there will be no attempt to delay the process.

“If they have nothing to fear, then let’s move on to the committal matters. Stop all these side shows. All of this is to divert attention. All this is to get public sympathy out…That is the politicisation of the matter. If he (Azzruddin Mohamed) stops speaking, then the case will be allowed to go on,” the AG mentioned.

The minister of legal affairs added that he is aware that the Mohameds are attempting to win public sympathy by fostering a narrative of victimhood.

“And he is an international fugitive from the criminal justice system of the United States of America. That is what he is…And the people want to take him there to try him for the offence that he committed there. He’s kicking and screaming as he’s going. That is what it is, that errant child who doesn’t want to go and face the consequences of their actions. This process is to ensure that people account for their deeds or misdeeds, if you wish,” he said in frustration.

Asked whether the government procured and would pay the services of international lawyers in this extradition case against the Mohameds, the AG explained that it is normal and an obligation.

“Under international extradition law and practice, under committee and reciprocity, which govern extradition processes across the globe, the country to which the request is made. Discharges the obligation of providing that legal counsel, that legal representation, obviously, with the approval of the US Authority.

“In this case, because we wanted to avoid and insulate the process from the allegation of political interference, Lawyers from outside of Guyana were brought in with the approval of the US government. And yes, the Government of Guyana has to pay for that. Anybody can challenge me and call around the Caribbean or anywhere else and find out if that is not the usual practice,” Minister Nandlall said.

The minister mentioned cases in Trinidad, Jamaica, and Guyana that happened in the last 20 years. He said the host governments paid for the extradition to send their citizens to other places to face justice for alleged crimes.

He stated that none of the lawyers are chosen by the current government or the PPP/C. The senior counsel dismissed the claims that Attorney at Law Glen Hannoman was selected by the government to represent their interests in this case.

“We have no political interest”, Nandlall said, adding that “None of the lawyers are ordinarily resident in Guyana, including Glenn Hanoman…the US government also requested Glenn Hanoman to represent their interests. What do you want Guyana to do? Reject them? Plus, Glenn Hanoman is very experienced in extradition matters. And I don’t know Glenn Hanoman is a PPP lawyer…I can’t remember any political case in which Glenn Hanoman appeared with me for the PPP. Glenn Hanoman is a defence …and has done several extradition proceedings in Guyana”.

Speaking on the court proceedings on Monday, Nov. 3, the attorney general stated that a “huge bundle” of documents was handed to the defendant and the defendant’s lawyers.

“So, that allegation of ill-preparedness is a fabrication and a contrivance of the Mohameds. This bundle was given to them. This is what we received, and this was handed to them, so where are the contrivances? I would have thought that the Mohameds would be worried and would try to get their lawyers to sit down and start to prepare. Instead, there is a public commentary there. That is intended to deflect from this serious criminal process and to bring in all sorts of irrelevance, which I’m going to deal with,” the senior counsel said.

AG Nandlall said that they are asking for due process and protection of the law on the one hand, and when that is extended to them, they subvert the process and engage in political propaganda.

“That is self-destructive. But they are misleading the population. We are firm that we are following the legal process. Why do you think their lawyers didn’t say much today (Monday)? You think if the prosecutors had stood up to say, Your Worship, we are ready to proceed. You think they would have been ready?… So, it is natural. It is required that time be afforded to them to prepare their case. That is the duty that is owed to them. And we are ensuring that our duty is discharged to the letter and spirit of the law”, according to the AG.

The minister explained that the government is making every effort to provide all necessary documents, ensuring that they can prepare properly and avoid any complaints about being treated unfairly.

“If you do, you are condemned. If you don’t, you’re condemned. And they have this narrative running that people are apparently buying into. And that’s my purpose here. My purpose here is not to go over the law. I will have to do it again, because they keep repeating misleading information. They keep peddling these inaccuracies”, he mentioned.