Government moves forward with land regulation at Anna Catherina 

The government is focused on granting security of land tenure to residents in Anna Catherina while ensuring that the sea defence reserve is safeguarded, making community welfare and national resilience the forefront of their operations.

Efforts to address land regulation issues were accelerated on Wednesday at a community meeting where Minister of Housing Collin Croal, Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture Vickash Ramkisoon, along with the Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA), met with residents to hear their concerns.

Minister of Housing Collin Croal addressing residents of Anna Catherina

This engagement is part of the National Operation Clear-Up, previously announced by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

This initiative is aimed at resolving several long-standing land tenure issues. It is also aimed at allowing residents the ability to own tenures, meaning individuals will become eligible to receive home ownership documents.

Additionally, CH&PA has distributed several house lot application forms, of which 19 have already completed their applications.

Minister of Housing Collin Croal speaking with residents of Anna Catherina

Minister Croal emphasised that while the government is committed to assisting affected families, the sea defence reserve must be preserved so that communities can be protected from flooding and erosion.

Although some relocation may be necessary, the minister noted that it will be handled with care and those involved will be supported.

Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture Vickash Ramkisoon, addressing residents of Anna Catherina

Minister Vickash Ramkisoon urged residents to cooperate with the regularisation process, highlighting that timely submissions are essential.

The CH&PA team will be returning to the community to address other concerns.