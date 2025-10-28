Government of Guyana Announces Stand-by Humanitarian Support to Jamaica, in light of Hurricane Melissa

The Government of Guyana, through the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), expresses its full support for the Government and people of Jamaica as they prepare for the imminent landfall of Hurricane Melissa.

According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Hurricane Centre and Central Pacific Hurricane Centre, Hurricane Melissa has rapidly intensified into a Category 5 storm, with sustained winds estimated at around 160 mph. Forecast charts indicate that the storm is centred about 130 to 135 miles south-southwest of Kingston, Jamaica, with expected landfall late Monday or Tuesday, October 2025.

In recognition of the severe threat posed by Hurricane Melissa, the Government of Guyana affirms that the CDC has been monitoring the situation closely and remains in contact with regional partners, including the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), to coordinate any potential support efforts.

The Director General of the Civil Defence Commission confirmed that Guyana remains vigilant and is prepared to assist as needed, whether through technical, logistical, or relief supplies to aid in response and recovery efforts on the ground.

The Government of Guyana, through its Embassy and Consular Missions, is also actively evaluating the situation of Guyanese nationals living and studying in Jamaica. They are working to ensure that all Guyanese citizens in the affected areas are safe, accounted for, and able to access emergency assistance. Provisions for relief supplies and emergency repatriation support are also being arranged in case they are needed.

We urge all persons in Guyana and the wider Caribbean region to monitor official advisories, maintain situational awareness, and support regional preparedness efforts.