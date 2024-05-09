Government of Guyana Statement

The Government of Guyana has approved the flyover of two US Navy Aircraft F/A-18F Super Hornets in Georgetown at 2:00pm on 9 May 2024. This exercise is being coordinated by the Guyana Defence Force in collaboration with the United States Southern Command.

The exercise is being conducted as part of the defense cooperation pact between Guyana and the United States of America and seeks to deepen the ongoing security cooperation programme between our two countries.

