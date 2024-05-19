Elite Kayaking launches paddle-boarding experience

Visitors to Linden can now enjoy paddle-boarding in the Blue Lake with the launch of Elite Kayaking and Nature Tours’ latest offering.

Owner Deon Anderson, speaking to media on Saturday, noted that his operations expanded after receiving a grant from the government, through the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), last year.

“Through the product development grant that was offered last year by the Guyana Tourism Authority, we were one of the beneficiaries we were able to therefore add to the kayaking experience the paddle boarding,” Anderson stated.

Product Development Manager at GTA , Candace Phillips, Owner fo Elite Kayaking and Nature Tours Deon Anderson and Product Development Officer Kayla Yan

The new activity showcases the beauty and talent of Linden, taking visitors on an adventure within the blue lakes.

GTA’s Product Development Officer, Candace Phillips highlighted that Region Ten is a priority area for product and circuit development this year.

“These things add to product diversity and the offering that elite will now be able to now offer t guests. So, it wouldn’t only be the kayaking but it would also be persons learning how to paddleboard, which is a whole new experience by itself”, the product development officer stated.

The paddleboarding experience Kayaking across the Blue Lake Kayaking across the Blue Lake

She added that it would not only about developing products but would also be about adding to the diversity and adding new compliments.

“So, that in each successive year you can have new experiences being offered by the same operators,” Phillips stated.

Media representatives experienced kayaking and paddle-boarding across one of the blue lakes during the launch event.

Media experience at Elite Kayaking and Nature Tours, launch of paddleboarding

Elite Kayaking and Nature Tours, which began operations in 2020 with ten kayaks, has since expanded to include tubes and jet skis. Anderson noted that the operation facilitates tours every weekend.

