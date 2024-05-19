Crabwood Creek shade house project launched to boost pepper cultivation

The government has launched a shade house project in Crabwood Creek, Region Six (East Berbice Corentyne) , to support farmers in cultivating peppers.

This initiative follows President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s recent visit to the community where he engaged residents on issues affecting them.

The Ministry of Agriculture will initially assist 100 farmers in constructing shade houses, each designed to accommodate approximately 400 pepper plants.

The project was officially launched by Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha on Saturday at the Skeldon Estate. He said the projects forms part of plans to enhance Guyana’s role as the food hub for the Caribbean.

“We want to work along with the small farmers. We will give the materials for the shade house. We will help you guys to construct it, give you the designs. I believe the size will be 25 by 34,” Minister Mustapha noted.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha speaking to the farmers while at the Skeldon Estate

He said that the peppers produced will be processed at the Umami agro-processing facility in Black Bush Polder, which exports its products to Europe and other markets. This partnership aims to ensure a steady market for the farmers’ peppers.

Pepper is a fast-growing crop, promising frequent income for the farmers.

According to the agriculture minister, each plant is expected to yield approximately 9 pounds of pepper weekly.

The National Agriculture Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) will collaborate with the farmers to start the construction of the shade houses and the cultivation of the peppers.

Some of the farmers that will benefit from the shade house project

Since 2020, the government has constructed over 450 shade houses, creating employment for hundreds of young people through the Agriculture and Innovative Entrepreneurship Programme.

