Government of Norway and World Conservation Society congratulates Guyana for issuance of high-quality carbon credits

Norwegian Minister of Climate and Environment, Espen Barth-Eide, spoke on Monday 6 December of Norway’s admiration for Guyana’s “historic breakthrough” in being the first country in the world to get issued carbon credits under the high-integrity carbon standard ART (Architecture for REDD+ Transactions)

“I congratulate Guyana on being the first country to issue forest carbon credits certified by ART, paving the way for many others to come. This marks a breakthrough for the emergence of a high-quality global carbon market to protect tropical forests”, said Espen Barth-Eide, Norway’s Minister of Climate and Environment.

The full statement from the Government of Norway can be found at: Historic breakthrough for the forest carbon market – NICFI

Norway’s congratulations were echoed by the World Conversation Society, whose Executive Vice President for Global Conservation, Joe Walston, said:

“This is huge. Guyana’s issuance of the world’s first market-oriented jurisdictional REDD+ credits through the ART TREES standard is a testament to its commitment to pursuing equitable economic development through the safeguarding its forests. We must prioritise global support for countries and jurisdictions that follow this approach”.

The full statement from the World Conservation Society can be found at:

WCS Congratulates Guyana on Issuing the World’s First Credits from the REDD+ Environmental Excellence Standard (TREES) > Newsroom

