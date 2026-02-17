Government Office Project 49% complete

Construction of the $15.8 billion Government Office Complex in the Haags Bosch area is now approximately 49 per cent complete.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill announced that construction is moving at a faster pace because of a 24-hour work cycle.

Ongoing construction on the office complex is moving apace

The decision was made to increase the workload in order to complete the project within the new deadline of January 2027.

All structural steel required for the project is now on site, a milestone the minister said will help to accelerate vertical construction across the four towers.

Towers One and Two have progressed to the eighth and ninth floors, respectively, while work on Towers Three and Four has reached the sixth and seventh floors.

At ground level, foundation slabs for the central utility building are currently being poured, and staircase frames are being installed throughout the complex.

Infrastructure works are progressing, with internal roads forming and the drainage network, including the northern, eastern, and western channels, in progress.

When completed, the Government Office Complex will stand 12 storeys high and comprise four towers, supported by a large parking facility.

The modern office development is expected to accommodate more than 6,000 employees and significantly expand the state’s administrative capacity.