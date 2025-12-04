Government to increase fines as more e-ticket offences coming – AG

-standardised 35% tint rule part of wider traffic-law overhaul

The government will soon implement a new, uniform national tint policy requiring all vehicles to maintain a 35% light penetration.

This is according to the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, who has reaffirmed that the measure forms part of a broader overhaul of Guyana’s traffic laws.

This will also feature increased fines and an expanded list of e-ticketable offences aimed at strengthening road safety.

Speaking on his weekly programme, Issues in the News, the attorney general said the new system is designed to bring fairness, consistency, and clarity to tint regulations, which have long generated public confusion.

“What the government plans to do is to bring consistency and uniformity… all vehicles will enjoy a 35% light penetration,” Nandlall stated, noting that this standard reflects the tint level applied by manufacturers. Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC on his weekly show, Issues in the News

He explained that only specific high-security categories, such as diplomats, certain government officials, and designated protected persons, will be eligible for waivers that allow darker tints. These waivers will be granted strictly through the minister responsible.

While the tint policy has attracted significant public debate, Nandlall emphasised that the rule itself is straightforward.

“You may disagree with the measure, but that is the measure. The measure is not unclear,” he said.

The attorney general linked the updated tint regulations to a broader and more urgent push to curb dangerous driving and reduce fatalities on Guyana’s roadways. He pointed to the early success of the recently introduced e-ticketing system, which has helped minimise speeding and the non-use of seatbelts.

“I have no doubt that when the statistics are properly analysed, one will see a reduction in vehicular accidents… because of the approach we have taken,” he noted.

To further strengthen compliance and deterrence, the government is preparing several traffic-law amendments, including:

Higher fines for speeding and other serious offences

A larger number of violations to be ticketed electronically, enabling faster, more transparent enforcement

Updated statutory provisions for various driver’s licence categories, particularly for heavy-duty vehicles

Reaffirming the administration’s commitment to public safety, Nandlall said reforms will continue wherever necessary.

“The spate of fatal accidents continues to be a matter that greatly concerns our government… we will make reforms when we think it is in the public interest to do so,” he stressed.

Further details on the increased fines and expanded enforcement measures will be released once the legislative drafting process is finalised.