Government to launch e-procurement website this year to boost transparency – Min Ally

Announcing the launch of a procurement website later this year, the Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally, said, “We lead by action.”

Speaking at the opening of the 3rd Technology Conference at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Georgetown on Thursday, Minister Ally emphasised the need for greater accountability and transparency in the procurement process.

“The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) is moving towards integrated e-procurement processes,” he revealed.

This year, the NPTAB is set to receive $145.2 million from the 2026 budget to accelerate its transition into a fully integrated e-procurement system.

“Government is reviewing the procurement act to support the transition towards digital bid submissions. In 2026, the government will establish a dedicated website to publish all government bids,” Minister Ally said.

The site will let people watch live tender openings, available through a link or QR code.

The technology conference is organised by the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) and the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham). It brings together entrepreneurs, students, business leaders, and other stakeholders to learn about the importance of digital tools and the strategies needed to operate safely.

Minister Ally lauded the conference, noting that it aligns with President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s vision of transforming Guyana into a digital economic hub.

Students from Queen’s College are interacting with exhibitors at the conference held at the Guyana Marriott Hotel

Work has already begun on building the site, and Minister Ally noted that it will complement several existing digital tools already being used by various ministries.

These include the Guyana Digital School, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Telemedicine, Public Service Upskilling Platform, Skills Connect, Gov Connect, and an AI-powered chat box, among others.

In the security sector, the government has launched fully automated speed ticketing systems and e-immigration services, among others.

To facilitate the digital transition that is taking place, the government has enacted several key pieces of legislation to establish a framework for data protection, security, and the modernisation of public services.

These include the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act (2023), the Data Protection Act (2023), and the Open Data Act (2024).

‘Enhancing competitiveness’

Minister Ally described technology as a key to competitiveness, urging businesses to match the government’s efforts or risk falling behind. He also encouraged conference participants to engage in the growing job market.

While delivering his remarks to participants, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips emphasised the government’s strong commitment to enhancing public service using digital tools.

The Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Guyana, John Crippen, GuyanaAmChan’s President Iman Khan-Cummings, GMSA’s President Rafeek Khan and other private sector leaders also addressed the event.

