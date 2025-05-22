Government to promote sustainable tourism with hinterland communities

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond has said the government will continue to promote sustainable tourism through collaboration with hinterland communities to boost their tourism products.

Minister Walrond made the remarks on Wednesday as she addressed the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in Liliendaal.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond addresses the NTC Conference on Wednesday

The minister said Amerindian communities have been the bedrock of Guyana’s ecotourism products, and the government’s mission is to continue to promote sustainable tourism through collaboration with all the communities.

The aim is to maximise opportunities, achieve meaningful socio-economic benefits, and enrich the experiences of travellers.

She added that tourism thrives when a tourist is provided with an exceptional experience, which will attract more visitors and boost the local economy.

According to her, Guyana is one of the few countries that has promoted and implemented sustainable community-owned tourism in indigenous communities across Guyana.

In 2020, tourism experiences were launched in Moraikabai and Wakapau to expand their tourism offerings.

Wakapoa, Santa Aratack and St Cuthbert’s Mission tourism experiences were launched in 2021.

Uchi Falls Adventure in Paruima and Quarrie Waterfall Tour were launched in 2022.

Day three of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference

In 2023, experiences were launched, including Shorinamada Ancestral Expedition in Shulinab; Wapichan Traditions Discovery in Katoonarib; Aishar Toon-A True Wapichan Experience in Aishalton; Kanashen Experience, Paruima Cultural Tour and Kru-wi-ti Experience (Nappi Reservoir Experience).

The minister said her ministry will also provide assistance to the communities to evaluate their tourism potential and develop their plans.

Technical support is also provided to the communities through training, monitoring, marketing and licensing for their eco-lodges.

Minister Walrond reminded the village leaders to uplift the tourism handbook, which has all the technical necessities for their eco-lodges and guesthouses to meet global standards.

