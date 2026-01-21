Gov’t clarifies extradition process, dispels claims of political interference

The Government of Guyana has moved to dispel misinformation surrounding the country’s extradition process, following recent public commentary that compares the case of Vitesh Gupta with that of businessmen Azruddin and Nazar Mohamed, both of whom have been indicted by a US Federal Grand Jury in Miami.

Speaking on his weekly Issues in the News programme, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, S.C., clarified that extradition is strictly a state-to-state judicial process, not a matter of governmental discretion. He emphasised that Guyana’s role is limited to facilitating requests from foreign governments in keeping with international law and treaty obligations.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC

Responding directly to claims by Opposition Member of Parliament Azruddin Mohamed that the Government was showing preferential treatment, Nandlall detailed Gupta’s case as a clear example of judicial independence in action.

He explained that Gupta became the subject of an Interpol Red Notice in February 2024, which the Guyana Police Force acted upon in accordance with global protocols.

Gupta was arrested, charged, and brought before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where the extradition process proceeded transparently.

Gupta was remanded pending formal extradition documents from Italy, which were later received and presented in court.

The extradition hearing spanned several months, concluding in October 2024, when Magistrate Faith McGusty ruled there was insufficient evidence to justify extradition.

Nandlall revealed that Italian authorities subsequently withdrew the request after Gupta began cooperating with law enforcement there, emphasising that this outcome was determined by due process, not government intervention.

“He (Gupta) struck some type of deal with the law enforcement people in Italy. Those are the facts as they are documented in the public record of the Guyana Police Force – this has nothing to do with the Government of Guyana,” the AG explained.

Turning to the Mohameds, Nandlall outlined that the United States Government formally transmitted an extradition request on October 30, 2025, based on multiple indictments for serious financial crimes, including conspiracy, wire and mail fraud, money laundering, and customs-related offences arising from an alleged US$50 million gold export and tax evasion scheme.

“The Government of Guyana is not extraditing Mr Mohamed,” Nandlall underscored. “We are simply facilitating a lawful request from the U.S. Government in accordance with our international agreements. It is the U.S. authorities who seek to prosecute.”

He reminded that both cases illustrate the same principle: extradition is a legal mechanism governed by treaties and court procedure, not political preference.