Gov’t commences engagement with Tucville’s ‘Big Yard’ residents

Residents of Tucville’s ‘Big yard’ who had applied for house lots were on Tuesday given the option of selecting land or a turn-key home, as part of the government’s efforts to improve their living conditions.

Some 27 families who were displaced following a fire in Tiger Bay several years ago are currently residing in the area.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, during a visit to the area, assured residents that the government remains true to its commitment to better the lives of all Guyanese.

He reiterated that residents were placed in the area temporarily with plans to relocate them to more permanent communities at a later date. However, following the change in government in 2015, nothing was done by the previous administration to address the issue.

During a walkabout last Wednesday in the community, residents raised concerns with His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali about their desire to live in a better environment.

The president listened to the concerns and tasked Minister Croal with engaging with the residents.

On Tuesday, Minister Croal said the government will improve the lives of Guyanese across the country.

“Through the processes that we have, whether it’s through the housing, in terms of house lots or through our programme, that we work with everybody here and that we can move them on to an environment that is much more desirable, and that their families can have a comfortable environment.”

Residents were told that the government is keen on its policy of providing housing solutions for all through housing construction, providing affordable housing options, and land allocation.

The government’s national housing initiative, according to Minister Croal, strives to guarantee that every person has access to adequate, safe, and affordable housing.

Minister Croal said that every effort would be made to meet each resident’s specific needs and engage them accordingly.

Minister Croal also recalled the numerous initiatives put in place to guarantee persons could obtain financing to construct or pay for their homes.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), Sherwyn Greaves noted that the ultimate goal is for residents to be relocated and for the process to be conducted promptly.

