Gov’t considering booster shot for travel requirement

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony said the Covid-19 booster shots may soon become a requirement for persons who wish to travel in and out of the country.

The new measure is being considered as the government continues to grapple with the rising number of Covid cases here.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, MP

“In the near future, as we start getting more persons to take the booster doses, that is something that will be under consideration to perhaps look at booster doses as well,” Dr. Anthony said.

Minister Anthony also reiterated the current travel requirements, which he firmly believes is the reason for a low number of imported cases in the country.

“Right now, the same basic two things; one vaccination, and a test to show your Covid-19 status, whether through a PCR or antigen…

Persons at the airport

We have been monitoring, but we’re not getting a lot of cases because if people abide by the requirements, then if they test positive, they can’t travel and therefore we were able to eliminate people with Covid coming into Guyana, so I think the measures that we have in place have been working,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, with 133 Covid-19 patients are now hospitalised across the country, the health minister continues to urge persons to get fully inoculated and the booster doses, as most admitted patients are unvaccinated with some form of comorbidity.

As of Tuesday, 421,131 or 82.1 percent of the country’s adult population took the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 309,160 or 60.3 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

Getting inoculated against COVID-19

In terms of the 12 to 17 age cohort, Minister Anthony said this group remains the lowest in their vaccination numbers with 32, 309 people taking the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and 22, 688 taking both doses. Another 35, 014 people took their booster dose.

He is again urging parents to get their children vaccinated, especially if they are attending school.