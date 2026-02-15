Gov’t constructing more fire stations nationwide to strengthen emergency services

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) is set to see a significant expansion and upgrade to its infrastructure and services, as the government moves ahead with the construction and rehabilitation of firefighting facilities nationwide.

Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond

As part of the $1.558 trillion budget passed in the National Assembly last Friday evening, a sum of $52.1 billion has been approved for the Ministry of Home Affairs.

During the budget consideration of estimates and expenditure earlier Friday evening, Minister Oneidge Walrond outlined a wide-ranging programme to strengthen emergency response capacity nationwide.

Among the projects highlighted is the construction of the West Ruimveldt Fire Station, which is expected to be completed later this year.

New stations are also being built at Wisroc, Soesdyke and Onderneeming, while works are underway to complete the Diamond and Mahaicony Fire Stations.

The Campbellville Fire Station will be reconstructed, and rehabilitation and furnishing works are planned for the New Amsterdam Fire Station.

An electrical upgrade is scheduled for the Bartica Fire Station.

In hinterland and riverine communities, works include the construction of reservoirs at the Lethem and Mabaruma Fire Stations to improve water storage capacity.

A marine fire station is to be constructed in Georgetown, while a satellite station is planned for the Timehri aerodrome.

The Leonora Training Facility will be extended, and new station offices are also to be constructed as part of the wider modernisation drive.

New Parika Fire Station

Minister Walrond further highlighted that a sum of $2.9 billion is required for the repair and installation of fire hydrants.

Of this sum, $250 million was earmarked for the purchasing and installation of hydrants in all regions.

The minister added that an additional $50 million has been set aside for basic recruit training to increase the fire service and strengthen frontline capacity.

Turning her attention to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), she detailed several developments and the maintenance of police living quarters across every region.

Priority projects include the construction of female living quarters at Mabaruma, new barracks at Arakaka and living quarters in Mahdia and Kamarang.

Rehabilitation works will commence at the living quarters at Leonora in Region Three, at Reliance in Region Six, and at the living quarters at MacKenzie in Region Ten.

In addition, reconstruction of officers’ living quarters is underway in New Amsterdam, Berbice, while officer living quarters are also being constructed at Wisroc, Linden.

The minister said the GPF received the largest capital investment ever made.