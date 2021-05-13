Gov’t cuts cost on $275.5M UG road upgrades with new technology

–geotextile tubes to replace expensive revetment works

The Government is using technological solutions to reduce the cost attached to the rehabilitation of a section of the University of Guyana (UG), Turkeyen road leading to Sophia.

During a recent inspection of the $275,506,000 project, Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill said geotextile fabric will be used to enhance the roadwork. He said the technology is needed to protect the road’s structure, which has undergone numerous repairs.

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill engages contractor Yunas Civil and Building Construction and engineers on the upgrade of UG road

“The only way to keep this road without the geotextile is to do revetment on both sides of the road and to do revetment, the cost is astronomical,” the Minister said.

The eight-month project will prevent the deterioration of the shoulders and other sections of the road which were exacerbated by two parallel trenches.

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill inspects ongoing repairs to Owen and McDougal Streets, Kitty

Minister Edghill said he will lobby the utility companies for the swift repositioning of posts to allow contractor, Yunas Civil and Building Construction to move ahead with the road upgrades.

Further, the Minister urged the contractor to ensure the project is adequately staffed and supplied with sufficient machines, so that the work could be completed within the contractual period.

Workers and equipment at the project site

Minister Edghill reminded that contractors are Government’s development partners, adding that his visit aimed to resolve any issue that may affect the successful completion of the project.

Thousands of students attending UG’s Turkeyen Campus and commuters in and around the Cummings Lodge area, will benefit from the reconstruction of the road.

Geotextile fabric to be used in rebuilding UG road

At a similar inspection of rehabilitation works at Owen and McDougal Streets, Kitty, Minister Edghill said the roadway was widened by two feet following requests by residents.

The contractor was also encouraged to complete works within the established timeframe.

Under budget 2021, $25.6 billion has been allocated for the rehabilitation of roads and bridges. From that sum, $9 billion has been set aside for the continuation of the Ministry of Public Works’ miscellaneous roads programme.