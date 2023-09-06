Govt earmarks $10M for Ogle Cricket Ground upgrade

In a significant boost for sports infrastructure, the Ogle Cricket Club Ground, East Coast Demerara is set to undergo a $10 million infrastructural upgrade.

Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., unveiled the exciting development during his visit to the ground Tuesday evening.

Minister Ramson and Residents walk around the ground

“I’m going to earmark another $10 million here. The stone, if you run and you fall on that, you would be bruised all over, you can’t play cricket…you have to get clean mud here,” Minister Ramson said.

The allocated funds will play a pivotal role in a comprehensive rejuvenation project aimed at enhancing the cricket ground to cater to a wide range of sporting activities.

Minister Ramson meets with residents of Ogle ECD

One of the primary objectives is to rectify the existing ground condition, which currently consists of a mixture of cement and stones, making it unsuitable for sports.

Minister Ramson noted that machines will be deployed to the ground to level the outfield, while work will also be done on the parking lot and fence.

Minister Ramson visits the Ogle Cricket Club Ground

“I think our attention now has to go to the ground and the fence,” the minister added.

Currently, work is being done on the ground at Better Hope along the East Coast of Demerara. The same persons and machinery will be used to do the work at Ogle.

Minister Ramson assesses the material on the ground

Since taking office in August 2020, the government has injected billions of dollars into the sports sector, with several sporting facilities already upgraded.

These enhancements collectively aim to create modern, well-equipped sporting facilities that will benefit both athletes and spectators alike, further elevating the sports landscape locally.

Minister Ramson Interacts with residents during his recent visit to the Ogle Cricket Ground

