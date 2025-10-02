Gov’t engages Plaisance contractors on railway roadworks

The government visited Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, to look into traffic congestion issues caused by roadworks along the railway embankment.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill made an emergency site visit on Wednesday, along with Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Madanlall Ramraj, and Minister within the Ministry of Housing, Vanessa Benn.

The government officials engaged with contractors of the road project, China Railway First Group Limited and its consultant, Beston, in an effort to devise practical solutions that can ease congestion.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, speaking with contractors and engineers

“We are making people’s lives difficult,” Minister Edghill explained to the contractors, citing that the government is the one who will be answerable to the people.

Also present at the inspection was Assistant Superintendent of Division 4 ‘C’ Traffic Officer Stephen Gobin and other members of the Guyana Police Force.

Minister of Public Works speaking with Traffic Ranks

Minister Edghill ordered a quick traffic management plan after the inspection.

He called for a revision of the construction methodology to better accommodate road users who cannot help but continue using the carriageway.

“You have to improve this immediately because I am not satisfied with what is going on here,” he said.

The stakeholders present were encouraged to outline new and immediate plans to effectively address this issue, starting on Thursday.