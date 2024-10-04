Gov’t expends $1.4B to enhance non-traditional crop cultivation

The government has expended $1.4 billion to support non-traditional crop cultivation and diversify the country’s agricultural sector in the first six months of 2024.

This investment has facilitated the construction of several tissue culture and micropropagation facilities.

Crops being cultivated in a shade house

These facilities enable farmers to multiply genetically identical crops year-round, ensuring a steady supply of disease-free crops and boosting overall production levels.

Additionally, the facilities allow for the local production of previously imported produce, bringing the country closer to reducing its food import bill.

The National Agriculture Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) plans to further this initiative by distributing 20,000 breadfruit plantlets to farmers in Region One.

Efforts to cultivate other non-traditional crops such as onions, red beans, and blackeye peas are steadily advancing.

There is also a strong focus on growing high-value crops, including bell peppers, broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, celery, chilli peppers, cilantro, curly kale, garden beets, garlic, hot peppers, lettuce, mint, parsley, sweet peppers, and tomatoes.

By locally cultivating these crops, the government aims to make Guyana self-sustainable while expanding its export potential.

Crops being cultivated in a shade house

In partnership with the private sector, the government has also made significant investments in hydroponic systems and shade houses.

Since assuming office, the government has established 445 shade houses, benefitting 227 farmers nationwide.

Of this number, 75 shade houses were constructed in the first half of this year alone.

As a result of these investments, high-value crop production has surged to 5.9 tonnes for the first half of 2024. This significant increase contributes to the 35.5 tonnes of high-value crops produced since 2020.

Amidst global concerns over food security and climate challenges, the government remains steadfast in its commitment to enhancing and sustaining the country’s agricultural sector, ensuring the continued provision for its citizens.

Crops being cultivated in a shade house Crops being cultivated in a shade house Crops being cultivated in a shade house

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

