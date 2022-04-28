Gov’t exploring new housing model to assist persons with construction of low-income homes – VP Jagdeo

A new housing programme is currently being explored, which will see persons, who are currently financially unable to construct their homes, but have available plots of land, being provided with assistance by the government.

This was disclosed on Wednesday during a community meeting at Dundee, Mahaicony by Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo.

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo during the meeting at Dundee, Mahaicony, Wednesday.

While highlighting the strides the PPP/C administration has made in the housing sector since assuming office in August 2020, Dr. Jagdeo said, “The state is willing, the government is willing to intervene and assist with that too, to help those who may not have the capital at the beginning but want to get their homes built.

“We’re now exploring a model where we may be able to do this, not just in the housing schemes, but for individuals who already own their plots of land, to extend that into those communities and get the construction done on your own plots of land and then they take a mortgage and the government recovers its money.”

President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali at the beginning of this year announced that the the government would be constructing 1,000 houses utilising 100 per cent local wood, as part of its efforts to provide affordable homes to Guyanese.

The Administration has accelerated its national housing programme through the allocation of lands and the construction of low, moderate and young professional homes for citizens.

Under the construction of homes initiative, the Ministry of Housing and Water’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) is constructing a total of 350 two- bedroom elevated homes in Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown; 100 two-bedroom flat units in Prospect, East Bank Demerara; 100 two- bedroom flat units in Williamsburg, Region Six; and 40 two-bedroom elevated units in Amelia’s Ward, Linden, Region Ten.

Another 200 two- storey and flat units are being constructed at Providence, East Bank Demerara and 150 more in Prospect.

Additionally, under the Core Home Support Initiative, 25 homes were constructed in Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, Region Three, while another 25 are under construction in Sophia, Georgetown. These homes target low-income and vulnerable families who are only required to make a contribution of $100,000 towards the homes.

This year, $12.4 billion has been allocated for continued infrastructural development works in housing schemes, including the upgrading of 45.5 kilometres of roads in 31 existing housing areas across Regions One, Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Nine and Ten.

This is in keeping with Government’s commitment to deliver 50,000 house lots to Guyanese by 2025.