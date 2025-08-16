Gov’t finalising Human Capital Strategy to address immediate and long-term workforce needs- President Ali

The government is currently finalising its Human Capital Strategy that will aid in meeting both immediate and long-term workforce needs as the economy continues to expand.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made this revelation to Alastair Campbell, host of ‘The Rest Is Politics: Leading,’ making him the first sitting President from the Americas to appear on the UK’s leading political podcast with millions of listeners worldwide.

From Guyana’s economic rise, climate leadership, to Caribbean unity and cricket, President Ali engaged in frank discussions, including what his government’s plans are on attracting a diaspora workforce to Guyana.

When questioned by Campbell, President Ali revealed the strategy is closely linked to the migration strategy and focuses on identifying the types of skilled workers Guyana need , particularly in the healthcare sector. “The UK is recruiting heavily in the Caribbean [and] in Guyana – we’ve all suffered from that,” he explained to Campbell, noting that this is a global crisis. While the government continues to expand local training programmes for nurses, pharmacists, technologists, and doctors to support its modern healthcare system, he acknowledged that there are current shortages requiring overseas recruitment. “We are now finalising this human capital strategy that will be used to structure the education system, to deliver what we want now into the future, but also to examine the gap that exists,” the president explained. This strategy involves creating a system to help Guyana find and recruit international professionals to fill gaps.