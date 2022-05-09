Gov’t honours road commitment to Region Two residents

Residents of Onderneeming and surrounding communities along the Essequibo Coast, will soon traverse a $168,637,178 thoroughfare, a direct result of a commitment made by the Administration.

The Ministry of Public Works recently awarded the multi-million-dollar contract to Vijay Persaud & Son Contracting Services to rehabilitate the community’s main access road. The road will be done in asphaltic concrete.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill made the commitment to residents, following concerns over the deplorable state of the roads caused by heavy-laden trucks.

In addition, engineers and equipment were mobilised in the area for maintenance work, which were overseen by the Regional Administration.

The new road is expected to benefit approximately 2,000 people who occupy the area, as well as workers of several sandpits.

Apart from the major Onderneeming road project, the ministry awarded 10 other contracts for road rehabilitation in the region that will cost over $ 270 M for urban and miscellaneous roads.

Contracts were awarded to Builders Hardware General Supplies & Construction for the rehabilitation/construction of Lot 6, Hoppie Street, Dartmouth, Lot 8 Mandir Street, Affiance and Lot 4 School Street, Reliance.

The rehabilitation/ construction of Middle Walk, Columbia was awarded to ICON Investment. H&S Construction & Maintenance was awarded Lot 9 Cross Street, Zorg. H. Ramballi General Construction was awarded Lot 1 RDC Street, Anna Regina and Lot 10, Market Street, Suddie was awarded to B.S Narine & Sons Investment.

Additionally, Vijay Persaud & Son Contracting Services was awarded a contract to rehabilitate/ construct Lot 2, Mandir Street, Cotton Field, Lot 3 School Street, Land of Plenty and Mashaboo street Phase 2, Huis’ T Dieren.

The road works will be done in asphalt concrete and reinforced concrete based on the geographic location. Works are expected to commence soon.

