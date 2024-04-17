Govt investment transforming Better Hope\LBI infrastructure, enhancing residents’ lives

Residents of the Better Hope\La Bonne Intention (LBI) Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) are reaping the benefits of improved infrastructure, as the government injected billions of dollars to improve facilities along the East Coast corridor.

Significant progress has been made on the construction of 18 roads to the tune of over $537 million, with approximately 90 per cent of them now completed.

One of the roads that have been completed and helping to improve the lives of residents

Key areas undergoing construction include Panther and Six Cross Streets in Better Hope, School Road in Vryheid’s Lust, as well as Second and Fifth Streets in LBI, among others.

On Wednesday, the Department of Public Information (DPI) conducted a walk-through in several villages within the NDC, where residents expressed gratitude to the government for accelerating development in their communities.

A resident of North Better Hope, Deborah Mahadeo reflected on the significant changes in the area over the past three years.

“Since I’ve been living here in Better Hope we have been promised to have this road made and I just want to thank the government for coming into office and delivering its promise. This road is a benefit for all of us,” the woman expressed.

Deborah Mahadeo, Resident from North Better Hope

According to Mahadeo, the improved roads will facilitate the operations of more businesses, enabling individuals to generate additional income within the area.

Another resident of Better Hope, Sukdeo Ramkishun, highlighted the transformative impact of the road upgrades, especially for elderly residents who previously faced challenges due to poor conditions.

“President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and his team have been working really hard to bring development and transformation to our area and overall the country. We are appreciative of the roads that are being built in this constituency because it is improving our lives,” Ramkishun stated.

A resident of Broad Street Montrose, Shelly Singh expressed gratitude for the road upgrades, noting their importance in maintaining vehicles and facilitating safer transportation, particularly for school children.

Shelly Singh of Montrose speaking about the benefits of the new street in her area

“I am thankful for the PPP Government for doing the roads in Montrose because it is helping me as a grandparent and also helping my children and grandchildren, especially those that go to school,” she expressed.

The rehabilitation of many of these roads is a joint effort between the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development and the Ministry of Public Works.

Deputy Chair of the Betterhope\LBI NDC, Haroon Khan, emphasised the positive impact of road rehabilitation on local schools, making it easier for parents to drop off and pick up their children.

“This road that we are standing on…Just as the government came into office in 2020 it would have refurbished it. It is used by children of both the Montrose Nursery and Primary School. So, this road is improving the lives and traffic within this village,” Khan told DPI.

Chairman of the Better Hope\La Bonne Intention (LBI) Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), Zaman Shaw during an interview

Chairman of the NDC, Zaman Shaw, underscored the commitment to continued development in every village within the council under the PPP\C Administration.

Shaw highlighted the significant progress made since 2020, attributing it to the government, which prioritises the needs of the people.

“In 2016 when the government changed a lot of the communities were underdeveloped such as Montrose, Success, and North and South Better Hope. However, coming back into office in 2020 we have been fortunate to see the new wave of development within these communities,” the chairman stated.

Shaw assured that these developments are all made possible through collaboration with a government that takes the needs of the people very seriously.

