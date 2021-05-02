Gov’t invests $94M to improve Region 8 water delivery

Over 1,400 residents in Potaro-Siparuni (Region Eight) will soon benefit from enhanced water supply following the signing of three contracts valued at $94 million.

A press release issued by the Guyana Water Incorporated stated that the official documents were signed on Saturday by the utility, Toshaos of the various villages and the Contractor, R. Kissoon Contracting Services.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal hands over contract during Saturday’s signing ceremony.

Major development will be undertaken at Kaibarupai with a $34.7 million contract, while $32.7 million and $26.6 million were allocated for Monkey Mountain and Taruka, respectively.

The scope of works includes:

The drilling of wells.

Installation of well pumps and photovoltaic systems.

Construction of elevated storage.

Installation of storage tanks and distribution networks, and service connections.

The GWI said each project is expected to last three months.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal said Government is committed to bridging the gap between the coastland and hinterland.

He added that his Ministry would continue to make the necessary funds available, even as GWI moves ahead to improve water delivery in communities nationwide.

The Minister also called for residents to take up ownership and properly manage the water supply systems there.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Hon. Susan Rodrigues hands over contract during Saturday’s signing ceremony.

Further, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Hon. Susan Rodrigues pointed out that while these projects are mandatory for Government, they will significantly impact the communities.

The Minister said the Government does not intend to serve one group or class of Guyanese and that the nation’s resources will be distributed in an equitable manner across Guyana.