Govt invites bids to strengthen Region Two’s sea defence

The government has invited bids to construct a 195 metre rubble mound groyne to further strengthen sea defences along the foreshore of Aberdeen and Three Friends, Region Two.

A rubble mound groyne is a long, narrow barrier built of loose, stacked rocks or concrete pieces that sticks out from the beach into the sea. It acts as a “wall” to trap sand and prevent it from being washed away by coastal currents (longshore drift), thereby protecting the shoreline from erosion.

The rubble mound groyne will form part of the government’s ongoing efforts to protect vulnerable coastlines in Region Two, where communities continue to face the impacts of coastal erosion.

The project, which will be executed through the Ministry of Agriculture, is being facilitated by the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI).

Rubble mound groyne strengthening coastal protection

According to the Invitation for Bids (IFB), eligible contractors are being asked to submit proposals for the execution of the critical coastal protection works.

The bid security is set at $1.9 million, and submissions must be made to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) by 9:00 hrs on March 24, 2026.

Over the past five years, the government has constructed 35,300 metres of new sea defence, while over 425,800 metres of existing sea defence were maintained.

Additionally, more than 6,000 hectares of mangrove were restored and developed.

These interventions form part of the government’s commitment to promote long-term shoreline stability and protect coastal communities.

Mangroves along the Essequibo Coast

In budget 2025 alone, approximately $12.6 billion was expended to complete sea defence works in areas including Amsterdam, Bengal, Buxton, Den Amstel, Moleson Creek and Onderneeming.

For 2026, the government has allocated $11.3 billion to continue the development and reinforcement of marine defences nationwide.

Works are slated to commence in additional vulnerable areas.