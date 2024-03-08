Gov’t not permitting any more sand pits along Soesdyke/Linden Highway

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday made it clear that the government is not permitting the establishment of any more private sand pits along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway at this time.

“The government of Guyana has put a hold on all sand pits on the highway,” Dr Jagdeo told media operatives at his weekly press conference, which was held at Freedom House.

He noted that many persons living along the highway have no documentation for the lands they have been occupying, and the government is looking to utilise these lands to develop new housing schemes and towns.

“There are some people who have documents that are not part of the record and are not in this system. We’re trying to get large tracts of land to do the Silica City on the highway. So, we want the land for public use, for housing, and the development of new towns along the highway, etc. So, we can’t wantonly give out,” he explained.

With the rapid infrastructural development unfolding, and the massive construction boom, the government has recognised the heightened demand for building materials, especially sand, and stone.

As a result, prices skyrocketed, and to combat this, several public sand pits have been opened, with more to come.

According to Dr Jagdeo, this demand has gotten so high that the government has already received approximately 200 applications for sand pits thus far.

“We intend to open up more public sand pits to lower prices. So, we’re not permitting any sand pit at this time. That is the clear position,” he emphasised.

He added that the land may also be used for agricultural purposes, but not for sand mining.“We have to have a strategy that brings down the price,” the GS said.

