Gov’t reaffirms commitment to further advancement of indigenous people’s rights

– Minister Pauline Sukhai tells UN Permanent Forum

Guyana’s Indigenous peoples (Amerindians) are enjoying the same fundamental rights and freedoms as all Guyanese and the government has reaffirmed its commitment to the further advancement of their privileges.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, reiterated the commitment when she addressed the 23rd Session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues in New York, USA, on Monday.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai delivering remarks at the 23rd Session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues on Monday

The discussions primarily focused on the UN Six Mandated Areas of the Permanent Forum, including Economic and Social Development, Culture, Environment, Education, and Human Rights.

Deliberations centred on the theme ‘Indigenous Peoples in a Greening Economy.’

Minister Sukhai emphasised that the government is actively implementing inclusive policies with transparency and through consultation with the country’s Indigenous communities.

Their collective and specific rights are safeguarded under the landmark 2006 Amerindian Act, which ensures secure governance, land rights, and ownership of natural resources while preserving their cultural heritage.

“Guyana recognises and recommends that more must be done to ensure the rights of Indigenous Peoples are respected and protected worldwide. We reiterate our commitment to the full realisation of their rights while sharing our experience and learning from others,” she stated.

Minister Sukhai further highlighted the approval and endorsement of Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy by the National Toshaos Council ─ the legally established body for Indigenous peoples.

The strategy seeks to transform the economy while combating climate change through a low-carbon approach.

In addition, Guyana made history in 2022 when it became the first region to be issued jurisdictional carbon credits under the Architecture for REDD+ Transactions.

Notably, 15 per cent of all revenues earned from the sale of carbon credits are allocated to the first people, who account for 10 per cent of the population and legally own 16.4 per cent of Guyana’s land mass.

“This represents an addition to [the] government’s budgetary allocation for investments to improved access to education, healthcare, social protection services, infrastructure and increased opportunities for economic empowerment of Amerindians,” Minister Sukhai emphasised.

She noted that as the country focuses on the green economy, the protection and preservation of the environment must be done in tandem with meeting the sustainable development aspirations of Indigenous people.

The permanent forum is an advisory body to the Economic and Social Council established by resolution 2000/22 on July 28, 2000.

The session runs from April 15-26, 2024, at the UN headquarters in New York.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

