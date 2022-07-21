Gov’t unveils ‘Enough with the violence’ 914 hot-line mural

The People’s Progressive Party Civic Government through its Ministry of Human Services and Social Security unveiled its first ‘enough with the violence’ mural promoting the domestic violence toll free 914-hotline at the Amazonia Mall, Providence on Monday.

The mural is a representation of the PPP/C Administration’s stand against gender-based violence and falls under the ‘Enough with the violence’ campaign in commemoration of 16 days of activism which call for the mitigation of violence against women and girls.

Human Services and Social Security Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud said this is the first of many projects to be unveiled.

“We have had enough, and it is not only about having enough, it is understanding the plight of people who experience violence, and giving them recourse and that is 914,” Persaud explained.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud and General Manager of Amazonia Mall, Nandram Kishore unveiling the mural

The toll- free hotline was conceptualised to aid persons exposed to domestic abuse, providing them with a safe space to seek help.

The service was launched in December 2020, in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and several telecommunications networks including Digicel Guyana, Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT), and the Guyana Telecommunications Agency.

Since the launch, the ministry has taken steps to improve the hotline by ensuring all 914 operators are trained in foreign languages, to assist every victim who makes a report.

To further ensure victims who come forward are safe, the ministry has trained and employed survivor advocates to provide victims with support to overcome their experiences.

Survivor advocates are accessible to persons through the 914-hotline number. They are responsible for informing victims of their rights and services available to them.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud and Amazonia Mall staff

Additionally, the government launched an ‘imatter’ app which is linked directly to the 914 hot-line when a person presses the panic button. The app is easy to use and accessible on both IOS and android downloading platforms.

Meanwhile, the mural was created by a young artist, Roberto Teeka who participated in the ministry’s ‘Paint for Purpose’ initiative.

The mural initiative created the platform for Guyanese artists to express themselves through art in a creative way to deliver the message of domestic violence, while advertising the hotline.

General Manager of Amazonia Mall, Nandram Kishore and employees were present at the launch of mural. Kishore extended appreciation for the mall being the home of the first mural.

