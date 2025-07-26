Gov’t will ensure there are more jobs in Region Two – Dr Jagdeo

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, has affirmed that Guyanese can expect more jobs in the next five years, as his government recognised the need.

Speaking at a public meeting at Anna Regina on Saturday, the vice president said the concerns of Guyanese have not fallen on deaf ears, as he knows, “We need better and more jobs for our people across the country and in this region, and I promise you that you will get those jobs in Region Two.”

PPP GS, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo speaking to the crowd gathered at Anna Regina

This is despite for the past five years, the government created 50,000 jobs.

These jobs have been created in a plethora of areas. Almost 2,000 of that number came from the reemployment of sugar workers who were severed during 2015 – 2020, when several sugar estates were shuttered.

Almost 3,000 jobs were created when the government reinstated the Community Service Officers (CSOs), a promise made by the PPP/C during the 2020 hustings.

These persons were fired by the previous APNU/AFC Government.

Due to the expanded housing programme of the government that provided 50,000 house lots and thousands of completed houses, thousands of persons have been employed in the construction sector.

This is also reflected in the construction of the vast network of major roads as well as community roads.

With the vibrant leadership in the oil and gas sector, especially with the landmark Local Content Act passed by the government, thousands of Guyanese have been able to be employed in the oil and gas sector.

There is also the part-time job initiative, the brainchild of Dr Jagdeo, that has ensured thousands of Guyanese are employed.

Despite this major achievement of creating 50,000 jobs, Vice President Dr Jagdeo said more jobs are in the pipeline