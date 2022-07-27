Gov’t working out modalities for cement, steel distribution

─ CHPA promises transparent process

The Ministry of Housing and Water’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) is working out the method for the distribution of steel and cement announced by His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, as part of government’s support for home builders.

President Ali announced last Friday, that persons constructing homes costing $6 million or less, will be given the steel needed and one sling of cement for the construction of the foundation. For home builders spending $6 to $25 million, government will provide two slings of cement.

Minister, Collin Croal, MP said a technical team is combining the final documentation for the initiative.

“We have the information but we want to make sure that we present that package, all we have always done, we present that package as transparent and as much information as possible. So, within a week time, if you may, or even before but just give us within a week,”

he said.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, MP and Chief Executive Officer of CH&PA, Sherwyn Greaves at the press conference

“I have persons coming to my gate asking me about the programme. Obviously if you hear anything about assistance for a sling of cement and steel, or if it’s the higher bracket, two slings of cement you want to know as quickly as possible,” Minister Croal pointed out.

CHPA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sherwyn Greaves reiterated the need for transparency and accountability during the implementation of the initiative.

He said, “when you see the modality, it will be very clear and transparent on how we will go about doing it.”

In addition to the provision of steel and cement, home builders will also benefit from a 3.8 percent interest on home loans up to $9 million.

The initiatives announced by the president add to the host of measures already implemented by the PPP/C Government to help citizens own their own home, enhancing their quality of life in keeping with its manifesto promise.

When the administration came into office in 2022, Value Added Tax (VAT) were removed from construction materials including sand, stone, concrete blocks, lumber, and subsequently cement.

The low-income threshold was raised from $8M to $12M, New Building Society’s loan ceiling increased from $12M to $15M and the Mortgage Interest Relief threshold increased from $15M to $30M. In addition to the turn-key initiative and house lot allocation exercise, the government has implemented a Home Construction Assistance Programme to allow persons easy access finances to construct their homes.

