Govt working towards achieving universal health coverage – Min. Anthony

The government continues to work assiduously in crafting a comprehensive layout to enhance and expand health services for the Guyanese public.

With continued investment in expanding the reach of healthcare, as well as the range of affordable health services available to Guyanese, universal health coverage comes closer to fruition.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony

Speaking during the Plenary Segment of the United Nations High-Level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage recently, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony highlighted the nexus between a healthy population and its impact on social development, national prosperity, and economic growth.

In keeping with this, the health minister reminded that the government is actively transforming Guyana’s health sector to reflect not only a modern society but one where equity and quality in the delivery of healthcare are paramount.

“One of Guyana’s achievements is the removal of financial barriers to accessing healthcare. Healthcare in our public sector is free. We have substantially reduced out-of-pocket expenses by ensuring that access to services for all is closer to homes and that medications and diagnostic tests are free. No one should be forced into poverty due to medical bills,” he said.

Additionally, investments in health infrastructure continue to ramp up, with frequent upgrades to health facilities, and expansion of diagnostic services.

“We are constructing 12 new hospitals and have upgraded more than 200 primary healthcare facilities,” Dr Anthony pointed out.

With the rapid development underway in Guyana’s health sector, the need for more healthcare professionals is further highlighted, and this is also currently being addressed. More training programmes are being made available to develop and improve the human resources in the sector.

The government is currently training 1,000 people annually through an expanded nursing programme that began this year.

Similar training initiatives include the Community Health Worker Training Programme and the Pharmacy Assistant Training Programme.

“Preventative healthcare is another priority. Initiatives such as vaccination campaigns, health education, and community-based health programs are contributing significantly in this regard. Our efforts include addressing the challenges of those living in hard-to-reach geographical locations including our indigenous communities and migrant populations, including through using telemedicine. We are committed to leaving no one behind,”

However, with all the progress that has been made in this regard, the health minister stressed the need for progressive measures to address the challenges still faced globally. These challenges include inadequate financing, lack of access to health technologies, health worker migration to developed countries, the impacts of climate change, conflicts and food insecurity.

“International cooperation and partnerships are critical in solving some of these problems,” he emphasised.

