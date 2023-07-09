GPF ‘Fallen Heroes’ honoured at wreath-laying ceremony

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) conducted a wreath-laying ceremony Sunday morning to honour 67 fallen heroes who died under violent circumstances in the line of duty from 1913 to 2023.

The 184th commemoration exercise to acknowledge the significant sacrifices of the late officers was held at the Monument for Fallen Heroes, at the Police Officers’ Mess Compound, Eve Leary.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn

Delivering feature remarks, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn underscored that the officers who were killed on duty, clearly demonstrate the risk they take to protect the nation.

“In looking at those who have died, we can identify members of every religion in this country, who have fallen in the line of duty while preserving peace in our country…We can identify those who we would have gone to school with and played with us as children, and worked with us in the services to preserve peace.

Relatives of a fallen hero laying a wreath at the ceremony

“Peace in our country is of course, so necessary, and particularly at this propitious moment in our country’s development, where we need and we must have to make use of the opportunity, which the development, economic, political and social would derive from preserving peace in Guyana. Without peace, there would be no progress, no prosperity, and no future,” he expressed.

Further, Minister Benn called on the GPF to continue to work to ensure Guyana remains peaceful and noted that the developments ongoing for the disciplined services will not be realised, unless officers showcase the level of professional training they have acquired.

Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken

Commissioner of Police (ag) Clifton Hicken highlighted the tremendous sacrifices made when one joins the force.

He stressed that despite the many dangers, police officers are necessary for the successful functioning of a society, as they risk their lives for the protection of the country.

Chairman of the Fallen Heroes Foundation, Bishop Dr. Raphael Massiah

“As a nation, we are forever indebted to those who would have braved the way and pursued courage, and that of their families. In my book, these police officers are the definition of heroes, as a hero is classified as someone that has given his or her life for something better or bigger than oneself…We must never forget the price that was paid to protect our safety,” he said.

Chairman of the Fallen Heroes Foundation, Bishop Dr. Raphael Massiah, believes that the hard work and sacrifice of the fallen officers must be recognised and rewarded to acknowledge the significance of their sacrifice.

Relatives of a fallen hero laying a wreath at the ceremony

