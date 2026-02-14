GPF issue nearly 35,000 traffic tickets – Min Walrond

– enforcement set to intensify in 2026

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has issued almost 35,000 speeding tickets and other traffic violations to date.

Speaking at the 2026 budget consideration of estimates and expenditures on Friday, Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond said it signals a tougher approach to road safety enforcement in the year ahead.

“Enforcement of those tickets is going to ramp up over 2026,” she said, adding that traffic safety remains a pressing concern for both citizens and policymakers.

Responding to a question from the Opposition regarding tickets being issued to emergency vehicles, Minister Walrond explained that the system is automated.

“If it is an emergency vehicle, then those tickets will be disregarded, but it is automatically generated without contemplation of who,” she said, indicating that exemptions apply where appropriate.

She also addressed the use of emergency vehicle lighting (blue and red lights) and sirens on private vehicles.

Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond

The minister stressed that such features are not permitted on non-emergency vehicles and will be removed once brought to the attention of the police.

A series of additional measures is expected to be rolled out as part of the government’s holistic approach to road safety.

Among them is the introduction of speed governors for large trucks and heavy-duty vehicles to curb fatal road accidents.

“We have seen how trucks have contributed to the scourge of deaths on the road,” Minister Walrond said.

She added that plans exist to expand CCTV coverage, increase surveillance and issue more electronic tickets.

The regularisation of vehicle tint is another priority, as overly dark windows have hindered camera detection of traffic infractions.

Additionally, officers are slated to receive training in measuring vehicle tint, monitoring camera systems for traffic breaches and installing speed governors.

The government is investing in training for senior and junior police ranks in areas like investigating, cybercrime, crime scene investigation, and a regional security course for sergeants.

Minister Walrond said fifteen officers are set to undergo specialised forensic training to strengthen investigative capacity. In addition, two handwriting experts within the GPF are currently being trained.