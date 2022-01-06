Search

GPHC gets New Board of Directors

Staff Writer Staff WriterJanuary 6, 2022

A New Board of Directors has been appointed for the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), with effect from January 1st, 2022 to December 31st, 2022. Dr. Leslie Ramsammy, Adviser to the Minister of Health is Chairman of the Board.

The Board, which will serve for a period of one year until December 31st, 2022, held its first meeting on Wednesday January 5th, 2022 at the GPHC Boardroom. The other members of the Board are as follows:

  • Mr. Harryram Parmessar, Chartered Accountant, Parmesar Accountants
  • Mr. Malcolm Watkins, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health
  • Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi, Head of Neurosurgery at GPHC, representing the Guyana Medical Association
  • Dr. Fawcett Jeffrey, Director of Medical and Professional Services, GPHC (ex-officio member)
  • Mr. Robbie Rambarran, Chief Executive Officer, GPHC (ex-officio member)
  • Dr. Emanuel Cummings, Deputy Vice Chancellor of Academic Engagement, University of Guyana, representing UG
  • Ms. Cleopatra Barkoye, representing the Guyana Nurses Association
  • Ms. Dawn Gardener, representing the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) Ms. Verna Adrian, representing the Ministry of Finance
