GPL, Wartsila close to identifying problem with power plant -Minister Indar

Teams from the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) and Wartsila are working around the clock to find the root cause of the emergency shut down of the 46.5-megawatt power plant on January 14.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar MP, said Thursday that the two teams are close to identifying the problem with the $10.8 billion power plant.

“As of this morning I was told they are honing in on the problem, they have a good suspect of what the issue is and they are honing in on that… They have not communicated to our people at GPL on a final and conclusive report that says A or B what is the problem that caused the fuel to move into the exhaust system,” the minister stated.

He said a specialised engineer from Wartsila will be in the country soon to further assess the problem, after which a report will be provided.

“They are still to provide that report, but as we speak right now, there are engineers on the ground. Another specialised engineer is supposed to arrive in the country to assist in the process… once we find out what was the root cause of that problem, then we will have a schedule of the rectification time because we will know if we would have to get parts flown in, or if we have the parts in country,” he said.

President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali after the incident made it clear that Wartsila will be held accountable for the work they have done. “So, they have to fix it and they have to get it up and running,” Dr. Ali said.

The President explained that the Attorney General and GPL will be reviewing the contract signed with the company. Added to that, President Ali said once there are penalties included in the contract, they will be applied.