Grade Six pupils well prepared for NGSA – Min. Manickchand

–16,268 sitting exams at 517 centres this year

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand said the 16,268 pupils sitting the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) this year are well-equipped and prepared for the examinations.

The NGSA commenced Wednesday and will continue on Thursday at 517 examination centres countrywide. The students will be tested in four subject areas; English Language, Mathematics, Social Studies, and Science.

Speaking with media operatives at the Peter’s Hall Primary School Wednesday morning, Minister Manickchand said her ministry has been working diligently to ensure all children have easy access to learning materials.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand engaging pupils at Peter’s Hall Primary School

“We have placed all our materials online, everything is public, and all our past papers are there for anyone to print. All of our topics for Grade Six are done in videos, and placed on the learning channel and YouTube.

“We gave each student all the textbooks they need, that’s not something that usually happens. All of the children you see here were offered breakfast this morning, that’s a first in Guyana. All the children were also given materials; pencils, rulers, erasers, sharpeners, all the materials they need for common entrance,” the minister pointed out.

She stated that due to the impact COVID-19 had on the education system over the past three years, the primary curriculum was altered for children to better manage the examinations.

Pupils of Peter’s Hall Primary

“We’ve also brought the curriculum down because we know of COVID and the learning loss we had. We’re not testing to a grade six level, but we’re testing to a grade five level. I know that these children are going to manage this exam,” Minister Manickchand emphasised.

The keen interventions made by the government have since helped the education system to recover from the effects of COVID, ensuring that children are versatile for any upcoming exams.

Pupils having a light moment before entering the examination room

“We were able to adjust, we were able to not be static. And so, we are developing our people, our children so that they can actively participate in this striving country that we are building.”

The minister also had one on one discussions with several of the candidates and wished the Guyanese children writing the examinations the best of luck.

