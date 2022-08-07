Great days ahead for Plaisance- Min Edghill

—at Plaisance Annual Village Day

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill has assured residents of Plaisance, East Coast Demerara of the ‘greater days ahead’ for the community which is set to undergo major transformation.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

Minister Edghill had joined residents to celebrate their Annual Village Day, held Saturday under the theme “The Perpetuation of African Culture Led by Youth Group for the Zen/ Future Generations.”

“Great days are ahead of Plaisance and this local authority area. Great opportunities exist. Five years from now…. We will not be kept back,” he told residents gathered at the Eddy Grant Resource Centre.

The minister highlighted a host of initiatives underway in the community and surrounding areas geared at improving residents’ lives.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill handing over a trophy to child.

He noted the two international hotels that are expected to be constructed aback of the village which will create employment, foster community development and economic growth.

“The Marriott is already under construction and there is another branded hotel that is being developed right in your back yard.”

Government recently turned the sod for a new € 149 million maternal and child health hospital in the neighbouring community of Goedverwagting. Residents will be able to benefit from improved health care services.

Residents of Plaisance

In addition, an Exxon Mobil headquarters is under construction at Ogle. To this end, the minister encouraged residents to grab opportunities to invest in apartment buildings to house workers of the company.

Meanwhile, the area will also see the roll-out of major infrastructural projects. These include the new four-lane highway from Ogle linking Eccles will begin shortly. Another four-lane highway stretching from Sheriff Street to the Mahaica train line or railway embankment is in the procurement stage. Work of that project is expected to begin before the end of the year.

Prince William Street in Plaisance is also set to be rehabilitated. Tenders for the road project have already been advertised and a contractor will be engaged shortly.

“Plaisance will no longer be the place where you go to back dam, pick cane and come back and chew…… There is massive transformation and development that is taking place,” Minister Edghill stated.

He assured residents that the PPP/C Administration will continue to provide support in any way necessary.

