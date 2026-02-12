GSA receives increased funding to subsidise tuition fees removal

The Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA) has received an increased budgetary allocation for 2026 to offset the removal of tuition fees.

This was confirmed by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, on Tuesday, during consideration of the Budget 2026 estimates in the Committee of Supply.

The minister explained that the increase to $590 million caters to expenses previously covered by student fees.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, during the budget estimates

The adjustment follows President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s announcement that tuition fees at Vocational and Technical Institutions would be abolished, removing the financial burden from students pursuing agricultural training.

“This increase is to take care of tuition fees that we used to charge,” Minister Mustapha told the committee before stating that, “Students were required to pay fees to attend the Guyana School of Agriculture, and as a result of stopping those fees, this allocation now caters for those expenses.”

GSA has long played a critical role in developing skilled personnel for the country’s agriculture sector, producing graduates who serve in farming, agri-business, research, and extension services.

The increased allocation is intended to ensure the institution continues to operate effectively while expanding access to agricultural education in keeping with the government’s broader efforts to strengthen the sector and build local capacity.

The 2026 budget continues to prioritise agriculture as a key pillar of economic diversification and food security.