GTA continues to monitor, grant approval for businesses

─ as tourism sector prepares to reopen

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) says it will continue to monitor and grant approval for businesses as the industry prepares to reopen.

At a press conference Friday, Tourism Business Support Officer with responsibility for licensing, Ms. Micheala Lindore, said some 20 interior lodges and resorts, 10 tour operators, 50 accommodation establishments, along with 150 restaurants and bars, have been inspected.

Ms. Micheala Lindore, Tourism Business Support Officer with responsibility for Licensing

Approval to operate was given to 14 interior lodges and resorts, eight tour operators, one accommodation establishment, and 88 restaurants and bars.

The GTA collaborates with the National COVID-19 Task Force, the Ministry of Health and the Public Health Department of the Mayor and City Council in their inspection process.

The GTA outlined a three-step process for conditional approval for reopening, with strict guidelines and protocols. These include submissions of Standard Opening Procedures for desktop review by the Authority.

Inspections will be done on front-desk and booking, transportation, dining, housekeeping/cleaning and sanitation, activities, monitoring, and payment protocols in addition to physical distancing and training.

In the area ofapproval, Ms. Lindore said, “This is the final step where businesses are deemed safe for travel and issued a conditional approval letter and or sticker.”

Rock View Lodge given conditional approval to reopen Cara Lodge Hotel given conditional approval to reopen

For planned and unplanned inspections, businesses will be required to follow several guidelines. These include closing at 9.30 pm, indoor dining being at 40 per cent of capacity, tables spaced six feet apart, a maximum of four chairs per table to be spaced three feet apart, monitoring systems (no touch temperature checks) in place, mask requirement for patrons and staff, non-buffet services, no barstools and no pool tables.

Penalties for breaches of those guidelines include operations being shut down for one month and managers or owners facing charges.

The GTA’s guidelines fall under the Guyana Tourism Authority Act 2002 which gives it the authority to determine the conditions under which it issues licences.