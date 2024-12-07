GTA inspires future generation of chefs through cooking showcase

In an exciting display of culinary talent, the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) hosted their annual Junior Cooking Showcase aimed at promoting self-development and culinary training among youth.

Three teams of secondary school students, from Regions Five, Six and Nine, gathered to compete in a riveting final showdown at the Sophia Exhibition Centre on Saturday.

Chef Kester Robinson and Chef Eon John providing guidance to the students (right to left)

The students were cheered on by their teachers, parents, judges and distinguished guests like British High Commissioner to Guyana Jane Miller and the owners of The Singing Chef tours Eon John and his wife.

The children were immersed in a learning experience as they were exposed to ingredients they’ve never worked with before.

As they prepared foreign ingredients like mussels, the students were able to garner hands-on experience in food preparation from Chef John.

Lead judge Chef Kester Robinson explained that the use of foreign ingredients was a deliberate move to train the children on how to cater to various palettes and dietary needs.

Kebabs

“I designed this programme basically to highlight what we have in Guyana but also to give the students the opportunity to create and als0 utilise what is there [internationally]… So just basic overall utilising what we have in Guyana but elevating it so that it reaches that international standard” Chef Robinson noted.

As Guyana’s tourism sector continued to flourish, the demand for trained chefs who can masterfully blend local and foreign flavours grows is growing.

As such, showcase like this emerge as valuable learning experiences for the next generation of culinary professionals.

British High Commissioner Jane Miller echoed this sentiment, saying, “Guyana is growing really fast and it’s really exciting. The new hotels opening up, new restaurants, new eco-lodges and what we need is some really good chefs.”

British High Commissioner to Guyana Jane Miller interacting with competitors

She also highlighted the initiative as an important step towards raising awareness on the value of developing culinary skills.

“I think cooking is a life skill for boys, girls and for everybody. Whether you’re cooking at home, whether you’re cooking for your family or whether it’s going to become your career” she said.

The event not only showcased the creativity and potential of Guyana’s youth, but also promoted tourism and demonstrated the government’s commitment to expanding its rapidly developing hospitality sector.

The competing teams were as follows:

Region Nine

Angel Dover Zeya Lourindo Ciara Lewis

Region Six

Jonathan Persaud Beena Mangra Rehanna Mohamed

Region Five

Cleshana Wilson Briesa Benn Keara Daniels

Competitors preparing dishes Competitors preparing dishes Competitors preparing dishes Other dishes prepared Mussels being prepared Other dishes prepared

