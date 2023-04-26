Guatemala to open Embassy in Guyana

The Foreign Secretary, Mr. Robert Persaud, met with Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guatemala, Ambassador María Luisa Ramírez, to discuss areas of cooperation between the two countries as Guatemala gets ready to establish an embassy in Georgetown.

In the meeting, the Foreign Secretary referenced recent discussions between President Irfaan Ali and President of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, on priority areas of cooperation between the two countries and restated Guyana’s commitment to such. These areas include technical support for the Sugar Industry as well as collaboration on Oil and Gas, Tourism, Food Security and Climate Change.

The Vice Minister reaffirmed Guatemala’s commitment to closer cooperation in Guyana and Guatemala including widening and deepening trade between the countries. She also emphasized the importance of strong relations with the CARICOM region given that Guyana is the seat of the CARICOM Headquarters.

Vice Minister Ramírez is visiting Guyana to engage in bilateral discussions and conduct preliminary work on the establishment of a Diplomatic Mission in Guyana, the first of such in CARICOM, which is scheduled to be opened in the third quarter of 2023. Guyana and Guatemala enjoy 31 years of diplomatic relations.

