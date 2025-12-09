Guyana and Grenada forge stronger ties with new consulate, chart course for joint tourism push

Guyana has proposed linking its tourism offerings with the spice island of Grenada, which President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali stated will increase visitor numbers, revenue, and make the Caribbean a more connected and varied tourism region.

The head of state was speaking at the opening of the Honorary Consulate of Grenada in Georgetown, showing the strengthening of diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations.

The Consulate, located in New Market Street, was officially opened by President Ali, Grenada’s Prime Minister, Dickon Mitchell, and his Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development, Joseph Andall, at a ceremony on Monday evening.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, flanked by the Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, Minister of Tourism Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, and Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell

President Ali singled out tourism as one of the most promising areas for deeper collaboration, noting that the relationship between the two countries holds immense untapped potential.

While the two countries offer two distinctive tourism products “these products are different enough to complement rather than compete with each other,” he said.

“Grenada is globally recognised for its beaches, marine attractions, yachting sector, and spice-infused cultural charm that has earned it the nickname the Spice Isle,” President Ali said.

President Ali delivering remarks at a ceremony on New Market Street, Georgetown

Guyana, by contrast, offers a world-class eco-tourism product, rainforests, waterfalls, wildlife, river-based adventures. Together, these differences can become a powerful asset… we can create multi-destination packages that bring greater value to travellers and enhance regional competitiveness,” the president said.

However, for such integration to be successful, more must be done to expand air connectivity, and Guyana, he said, will chart this course.

Against this backdrop, President Ali underscored the role of the Consulate as a communication channel, business facilitator and tourism advocate. He emphasised that it is “opening a door” to a future of expanded cooperation, built on people-to-people bonds between Guyana and Grenada.

Addressing the Grenadian prime minister, President Ali said, “We are investing heavily in regional food security, in every aspect of regional security.“

President Ali and Prime Minister Mitchell unveil the plaque for the new Grenada Consulate

“And we hope that in the first quarter of next year, our two sides can sit down and sign an elaborate bilateral agreement where Guyana can be an important and your most trusted partner in supplying quality, consistent food at consistent prices ,” President Ali added.

He went even further, proposing a joint investment in rebuilding and modernising Grenada’s spice industry, including processing and packaging capacity to serve regional and global markets.

According to the Guyanese head of state, deeper cooperation between the two nations could pressure the wider region to remove artificial trade barriers and outdated laws.

Prime Minister Dickon recognised Guyana as a strong and reliable regional leader. He praised President Ali for his leadership and support of Caribbean nations in the face of natural disasters.

Prime Minister Mitchell delivering remarks at the event

He encouraged neighbouring countries to focus on local solutions, emphasising that the Caribbean should be responsible for its own economic growth and strength. In this context, the Grenadian politician referred to President Ali as an important supporter of this framework.

According to him, the two leaders have already begun discussions on several areas of cooperation and integration.

Grenada has appointed Dr Komal Singh, a well-known businessman from Guyana, as the Honorary Consul in Georgetown, Guyana.

An honorary consul is a person chosen by a foreign country to represent its interests in another country without receiving pay, while also maintaining a separate employment.

Dr Komal Singh has been appointed as the Honorary Consul in Georgetown, Guyana

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh; Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues; members of the diplomatic corps and other government officials participated in the opening ceremony.