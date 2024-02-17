Guyana, China strengthening bilateral relations

– As 20 students awarded prizes after leadership competition

Over the years the bilateral relationship between Guyana and China has grown so much to the extent that both countries accept each other’s cultures and traditions.

The Ministry of Education and the Chinese Embassy in Guyana have collaborated and implemented so many programmes in the school system to help bring this experience and exposure to students.

Head of the Unit of Allied Arts, Nicholas Fraser and Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Guo Haiyan handing over one of the prizes to a student

On Friday, 20 students were awarded various prizes at the Chinese Embassy on Mandela Avenue after participating in the third edition of the Friendship Youth Leadership Competition, a programme initiated by the two parties.

The competition began in September of 2023 and ended in December 2023. It celebrated 51 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries under the theme, ‘170 years of China’s contribution to the Guyanese Society.’

This competition forges positive relationships with students, their environment, peers, and their parents. It saw students from each of the 11 education districts coming up with intellectual projects to be winners in their schools.

Head of the Unit of Allied Arts, Nicholas Fraser said that such programmes are implemented for students to increase their co-curricular activities.

“The cultures that we have between the countries are very well intertwined…there is a lot of the Chinese cultures that we have accepted and adopted into our own culture. And so, the exchanges that we have only make us richer,” Fraser stated.

He added that with last year being 170 years of China’s contribution to Guyana, the Ministry of Education has benefitted tremendously from exchanges from the People’s Republic of China.

Some of the students and teachers who attended the prize-giving ceremony

Meanwhile, the Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Guo Haiyan noted that the Chinese government is always pleased to partner with the government of Guyana so that they can both open a plethora of opportunities for their people, especially the youths.

“The multiculturalism in Guyana and the historical link and the blood bond between China and Guyana is very strong. As President Ali said, the Chinese and Guyanese are one family,” the ambassador said.

She noted that the programme has allowed the youths to launch projects such as waste recycling, water purification, hydroponics and mobile libraries among others.

