Guyana combatting corruption through technology ─ Min. Singh

The government is continuously exploring and implementing technology-based solutions to further strengthen its anti-corruption efforts. These solutions are expected to enhance transparency, streamline processes, and reduce opportunities for misappropriation of funds.

This was highlighted by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh during his presentation at the recent Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Expo, hosted at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh

“All of us know that bureaucracy and red tape are a recipe for corrupt behaviour. If you have an overly burdensome bureaucracy, inevitability, opportunities abound for tips and gratuity to be passed.

“There is absolutely no necessity for any government form to require you to physically visit a government office, because all government forms can be available online,” he posited.

Minister Singh reminded that the Guyana Revenue Authority and Central Housing and Planning Authority have made forms for various services available online which significantly increases transparency and reduces opportunities for manipulation during the application process.

The government has also established the single window platform for construction permits and trade transactions. This initiative involves multiple agencies and provide pre-specified timelines for approvals.

Additionally, individuals can track their applications and transactions through online portals, further reducing opportunities for corruption, Dr. Singh underscored.

Further, the senior minister noted that the government has implemented the Integrated Financial Management and Accounting System (IFMAS) to create a single electronic database for all government financial transactions.

This system provides an auditable trail, tracking who entered each transaction, who authorized it, and when. This significantly improves oversight and accountability, making it difficult to mask fraudulent activities.

Share Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

