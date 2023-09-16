Guyana committed to robust digital environment, sustainable development– PM Phillips tells G77 & China Summit

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips, during his address at the Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Group of 77 and China, emphasised Guyana’s commitment to creating a robust digital environment and fostering resilient, and sustainable development.

Prime Minister Phillips maintained that conscientious collaboration among member states can harness sustainable development by strategically employing technological advancements while mitigating potential risks, underscoring the value of diverse partnerships in facing global challenges.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips

“This is the time for us to leverage the south-south, north-south and triangular cooperation for continued connectivity and digital inclusion among and between countries, reducing inequalities for a renewed impetus in the pursuit of resilient and sustainable development.”

He also noted the critical role of multistakeholder partnerships in fostering strategic long-term investment and support of science, technology, and innovation initiatives in developing countries, including through innovative and blending finance, should not be underestimated.

Prime Minister Phillips emphasized the need for technology transfer and strengthening science, technology and innovation programs to close the digital divide.

“We must continue to press for meaningful technology transfer while strengthening science, technology innovation platforms and programs in efforts to close the digital divide”.

He also urged for added international cooperation to mitigate ethical, legal, and political implications associated with rapidly evolving technology—specifically focusing on AI and cybersecurity measures. To this end, he welcomed the revival of the Consortium of Science, Technology and Innovation for the South (COSTIS) and expressed his appreciation of the UN Secretary-General’s announcement to establish a new scientific advisory board.

In highlighting some of Guyana’s successes, Prime Minister Phillips stated that Guyana is working to create the required enabling legislative and regulatory environment and the infrastructure to manage digitisation. He explained that Guyana is incorporating stem and coding at the fundamental levels of the school system, catering especially for girls, and laying the foundation for its first smart city.

The Prime Minister also emphasised the importance of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), pointing out that 50% of the targets for the 2030 agenda are not being met. He urged for more advocacy for outstanding international commitments, a fair global financial structure, a just energy transition, and a democratic international order.

He called for unified advocacy for international obligations to a revision of the global financial system.

“We must continue to advocate for the fulfilment of all outstanding international commitments for a reformed global financial architecture that is fair and just energy transition a climate, resilient future, and it truly democratic is just an inclusive international order.”

In addressing development challenges, such as those related to food security and poverty alleviation, he stressed the importance of science, technology, and innovation.

“The strategic deployment of technology and innovation has the potential to resolve and minimise tradeoffs among these goals” and promote the accelerated implementation of the ambitious 2030 Agenda.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the G77 group and China during his address.

“I conclude by reaffirming Guyana’s commitment to the Group of 77 and China and to the unity and solidarity of the group, which forms the basis upon which the realisation of our goals will be achieved.”

The Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Group of 77 and China, convened by Cuba in its capacity as president pro tempore of the mechanism, is being held under the theme “Current development challenges: the role of science, technology and innovation.”

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

