Guyana, Dominican Republic deepen ties at 182nd Independence Anniversary reception

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips has reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with the Dominican Republic, as the two nations continue to expand cooperation in key sectors.

Speaking at a reception ceremony to mark the 182nd Independence Anniversary of the Dominican Republic, held at the AC Marriott Hotel, Ogle, on Friday, the Prime Minister underscored the significance of the occasion and extended congratulations on behalf of the Government and people of Guyana.

He noted that the Dominican Republic’s journey to independence on February 27, 1844, reflects the resilience and determination of its national heroes, including Juan Pablo Duarte, Francisco del Rosario Sánchez and Matías Ramón Mella, whose sacrifices laid the foundation for a strong and progressive nation.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips (center), Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Dominican Republic, His Excellency Ernesto Torres Pereyra (left) and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd (right)

Today, he said, the Dominican Republic stands as one of the largest economies in the Caribbean, with sustained economic performance and institutional stability serving as a testament to strong leadership and long-term vision.

Prime Minister Phillips highlighted the importance of deeper collaboration between Guyana and the Dominican Republic, particularly in agriculture, energy, tourism, air services, and oil and gas.

These sectors, he noted, are critical to advancing Guyana’s national development agenda, which focuses on economic expansion, inclusive growth, and improved quality of life for citizens.

He also pointed to growing opportunities in technical and vocational training, investment, and trade, especially through the Guyana-Dominican Republic Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as both countries work to build on 55 years of diplomatic relations, which was celebrated in October 2025.

Against the backdrop of global uncertainty, including climate change, food insecurity, and energy challenges, the prime minister stressed the need for stronger regional cooperation among small developing states to build resilience and drive sustainable development.

“As we look to the future, I am confident that through cooperation, innovation and shared resolve, our countries can successfully navigate today’s uncertainties to secure lasting prosperity for our citizens,” the prime minister stated.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Dominican Republic, His Excellency Ernesto Torres Pereyra, reflected on his country’s history of resilience, detailing its long and difficult path to independence, subsequent political instability, and eventual transition to sustained economic growth and democratic governance.

He noted that despite historical challenges, including wars, dictatorship, and natural disasters, the Dominican Republic has achieved consistent economic expansion, major infrastructure development, and strong tourism growth, now welcoming approximately 12 million visitors annually.

Ambassador Pereyra also highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen transparency, accountability, and the rule of law under President Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona, while emphasising the country’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Guyana through private sector investment and strategic partnerships.

“Our bond with Guyana is being built on consistent expressions of goodwill and solidarity, and we will continue to work tirelessly to keep expanding the scope of the cooperation,” the Ambassador affirmed.

Also in attendance were Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd, Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Susan Rodrigues and Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud; and members of the Diplomatic Corps.