Guyana Fire Service investigating fire at GPF headquarters

The Guyana Fire Service is investigating the circumstances which led to a major fire in a building at the Guyana Police Force, Eve Leary Headquarters Compound on November 20, 2021.

The GFS received a call at 13:50 pm alerting to a fire at the location.

Water Tenders from the Central, Alberttown, West Ruimveldt and Campbellville Fire Stations immediately responded to the scene.

The fire is reported to have begun on the top floor of the western side of the building, in an area used as the living quarters for ranks of the Guyana Police Force.

The fire subsequently spread to other parts of the building due to the age and combustibility of the structure and its contents.

As a result of the fire, the entire living quarters, Office of Professional Responsibility, the Construction Department and Stores were completely destroyed while the Office of the Department of Public Prosecutions suffered minor water damage.

The Guyana Fire Service and the Guyana Police Force are conducting investigations to determine the cause of the fire.