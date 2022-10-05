Guyana Fire Service takes fire awareness campaign to Sophia

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) on Wednesday led a fire prevention awareness campaign in the community of Sophia.

The campaign is part of this year’s Fire Prevention Month observation under the theme “Working together as One Guyana to prevent fires.”

Fire Prevention Officer, Sheldon Sauns spreading awareness on fire prevention to residents of Sophia

Fire Prevention Officer, Sheldon Sauns, said the initiative is the second of its kind which will be extended across the country.

“The reason for us being here today, is to further extend our drive of disseminating information as it relates to fire safety and fire prevention. So, this outreach is second of its kind, we did this last year and we visited the Tiger Bay area where we educated the citizens in that community how to operate fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and other things relating to fire prevention. However, this year we are doing it with a twist, a twist whereby we are doing house to house distribution of hampers and at the same time we are going to be training the residents within this area.”

Fire Service Officer spreading awareness on fire prevention to residents of Sophia

DPI, spoke to several residents who commended the campaign.

Lancelot Barrington, said “well, actually I think it is a good intervention because with the community where we live there is a lot of fire and the fire service distance is so far, so, if we can help ourselves to prevent the fire that will be a great idea.”

Fire Service Officer spreading awareness on fire prevention to residents of Sophia

Barrington also received first hand training on how to use a fire extinguisher.

“Before I have never used a fire extinguisher, I have never had the fire safety training so for the first time yes, it was good for me and the basics is simple. Is pull, aim, squeeze sweep, easy to extinguish a fire,” he said.

Another resident, Natasha Elliot welcomes the initiative, noting that it’s the first of its kind in the community.

Fire Service Officer spreading awareness on fire prevention to residents of Sophia

“I think it is a great idea, it is the first time it ever happened in this community but it’s very good cause with all the fires that going for the last months it’s a good idea, it’s something good.”

Meanwhile, the GFS has a number of activities planned to achieve this goal. These include a fire safety fair and exhibition followed by a ‘five aside’ football competition on October 14, at the National Park.

Fire Prevention pamphlet

It will also include a fitness walk on October 15 from the University of Guyana (UG) Road to the fire service headquarters and an all-white charity brunch on October 23, at the Ministry of Education Ground. Other activities such as a family fun day, exhibitions, school visits, outreaches, visits to orphanages and senior citizens’ homes and a march pass parade will also be held.

Fire Prevention Month is celebrated annually from September 23 to October 26, 2022.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

