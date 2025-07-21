‘Guyana in prime shape to lead on biodiversity conservation’ – UK Foreign Secretary

Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom (UK) David Lammy says Guyana has rightfully earned its place as a global leader in forest and biodiversity conservation.

Speaking on the United for Biodiversity: The Alliance Podcast with Kiana Wilburg on Sunday, Lammy, who has Guyanese roots, praised the country’s innovative strategies to secure recognition for its stewardship of its forest, positioning it at the forefront of climate negotiations.

“People often forget how crucial Guyana is to the Guiana Shield and the Amazon Basin,” he said. “Guyana is well placed to lead this agenda.”

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy during a recent episode of the United for Biodiversity: The Alliance Podcast

Due to Guyana’s proactive steps and the importance of the fight against climate change, Lammy stated that the UK government will continue to support efforts in Guyana through various initiatives.

For example, the UK’s International Climate Finance initiative has allocated more than US$15.7 billion to climate-resilient projects.

The foreign secretary said the importance of biodiversity to the fight against climate change is also being recognised and will be honoured by Britain as well.

“We remain committed in our development spending to support climate initiatives and to emphasise nature as well as climate…[and] absolutely 100 per cent to support biodiversity loss,” Lammy explained. “You [Guyana] do that principally through ensuring communities who might lose out are able to get employment and livelihoods, and that means standing alongside…Amerindian communities.”

Lammy, responsible for Commonwealth countries, urged the “Global North” to follow the UK’s lead in addressing climate security by supporting developing nations that are most impacted.

“I’m very sad that we’re having this conversation at a time when there are countries in the Global North stepping back on responsibilities in this area. The UK is stepping forward when others are stepping back. So we remain committed to our pledge of [US$15.6 billion] in ICF funding,” the foreign secretary affirmed.

He urged philanthropists and other private entities to support climate financing. They can do so by matching the amounts already allocated by the United Kingdom. This underscores the need for the global private sector to also play a role in footing the climate bill.

The Dr. Moahmed Irfaan Ali-led administration is promoting biodiversity conservation and aims to unite world leaders to discuss global solutions.

To achieve this, Guyana will host the Global Biodiversity Alliance Summit from July 23–25 in Georgetown, a landmark event that will bring together world leaders, scientists, and indigenous voices to accelerate progress toward the 30×30 global biodiversity target.