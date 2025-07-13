Guyana is bridging the gap between healthcare facilities, services 

Guyana is advancing its medical healthcare services, along with healthcare professionals.

In the pipeline are 12 state-of-the-art regional hospitals, all slated to be commissioned by 2028.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has already commissioned the Enmore and Diamond Hospitals.

The other four, Lima, De Kinderen, Bath, and No. 75 villages, are at various stages of development.

Additionally, new health centres were opened in Swan, North East La Penitence, Esau and Jacob villages.

The government has given considerable thought to staffing these facilities with trained professionals.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has initiated numerous training programmes to cater to the demand for human resources at these 12 regional hospitals.

Professional Nursing Training Programme

Led by using a hybrid approach, individuals were exposed to online and in-person training. This approach has resulted in a 124% increase, or 1,792 nurses trained over the last four years when compared to the 799 nurses trained under the previous government.

Nursing Assistant Training Programme

Similarly, nursing assistants were exposed to a hybrid approach blending theory and practical learning to equip them for service in the health sector.

Over the last four years, 1,833 Guyanese assistant nurses were trained, with another 546 to complete training in December 2025.

This reflects a 294% increase in services provided when compared to the previous administration.

Midwifery Training Programme

There has been a 23% increase in midwifery-trained personnel over the last four years.

This programme empowers and transforms our midwifery trainees with enhanced clinical skills and improved competencies in maternal care. Aiming to reduce maternal and infant mortality and ensure safer pregnancies.

Community Health Worker (CHW) Training Programme

Bridging the gap between clinic and community, this programme will facilitate care coordination, health promotion and communication between clinicians and patients.

Projected to train 127 (CHWS) by December 2025, 479 individuals have been trained, showing an 89% increase in numbers from the previous coalition.

Dental Assistants Training Programme

Offering a training ground to equip individuals with the knowledge in preparing treatment rooms, assisting in dental procedures, sterilising instruments, and so much more.

With just a 130% increase in trainees, 11 dental assistants are to graduate by December 2026.

Dentex Training Programme

Often regarded as dental nurses, these individuals work along with other health professionals.

With prevention and treatment, they promote health to prevent and control oral diseases. In the last four years, 80 dentexs were trained under the current administration, showing a 263% increase.

Dental Laboratory Technician (DLT) Training Programme

Designed to provide comprehensive training in designing and fabricating dental prosthetics. With 12 DLTs trained in the last 4 years, Guyana has seen a 263% increase in the trainees in the programme.

Pharmacy Assistant Training Programme

This field is designed to equip individuals to perform calculations and compounding, dispensary operations, and therapeutic classifications.

Approximately 30 trainees are to complete training by December 2026, making it a 455% increase in trained professionals when compared to the last administration.

X-Ray Technician Training Programme

Also known as radiologic technologists, they perform medical exams on patients to create images of specific parts of the body, with 73 trained and 32 currently being trained. That amounts to a 377% increase over the last four years.

Environmental Health Assistant Programme

Over 120 trained professionals are tasked with routine systematic inspection, and they enforce the public health ordinance. With 55 currently in training, that’s a 25% increase when compared to the last administration.

Medical Laboratory Technician Programme

Specialising in the use of lab equipment, tests and procedures to determine the health of human tissues and blood samples. These technicians show a 325% increase in the last four years and 52 more individuals are still in training.

Medex Training Programme

Over 327% increase in licensed professionals to perform specific medical services under the supervision of a medical practitioner.

Patient Care Assistant Programme

Equipping individuals with essential skills to support nurses and provide patient care. There has been a 327% increase or 522 trained PCAs over the last four years.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony noted at the recent graduation ceremony of the nursing assistant training programme that it not only broadens access to healthcare education but also strengthens regional capacity, enabling students to train within their communities.

This approach further reflects the ministry’s commitment to decentralised training, human resource development and health system resilience.